Man Utd & Chelsea open talks to sign Kerim Alajbegovic

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly made contact to sign Kerim Alajbegovic, as per a recent Bosnian report.

The 18-year-old started his youth career at FC Koln, and after spending eight years there, he joined Bayer Leverkusen back in 2021. However, the youngster signed for Red Bull Salzburg permanently last summer without making his first-team debut for the German side.

This season, Alajbegovic has showcased his qualities at Red Bull Arena, scoring 11 goals and registering three assists in 24 starts across all competitions.

After showing glimpses of his qualities in club football, he has secured his place in the Bosnia and Herzegovina squad, helping his country reach this summer’s World Cup.

Having been impressed by Alajbegovic, Leverkusen have decided to buy him back, and he is set to move to the BayArena this summer.

Now, as per a recent Bosnian report (via TEAMtalk), Man Utd have expressed their interest in signing Alajbegovic and have already made contact to seal the deal this summer.

However, the Red Devils will have to overcome stiff competition to finalise the operation, as Manchester City, Chelsea, and Aston Villa are also in this race. The Blues and the Citizens have also held talks over this deal.

Despite recently signing the forward, Leverkusen might be open to letting him leave for a fee of more than £26m in the upcoming transfer window.

Battle

Alajbegovic is a technically gifted right-footed left-winger. He is quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and possesses the temperament to flourish at the highest level.

It has been widely documented that Man Utd are prioritising revamping the midfield department this summer, but are also interested in signing a new left-winger.

RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but it appears Alajbegovic is on their radar as well.

On the other hand, Chelsea decided to reinforce the flanks by signing Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens last summer. However, the Argentinian has failed to showcase his best consistently this season, while Gittens has been struggling with fitness problems.

Alajbegovic is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Chelsea with a view to the long-term future, should either club eventually opt to secure his service.