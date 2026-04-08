Man Utd ‘seriously in the race’ to sign Elliot Anderson

Manchester United are ‘seriously in the race’ to sign Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, as per transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

After moving to the City Ground from Newcastle United, the 23-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign last term, making eight goal contributions in 42 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, the midfielder helped the Tricky Trees qualify for the Europa League.

Although Nottingham Forest have displayed inconsistent performances this season, Anderson has taken his game to another level, making five goal contributions in 41 matches in all tournaments.

Having proven his worth in the Premier League, the youngster has established himself as an integral part of Thomas Tuchel’s England national team.

Now, on X, Plettenberg claims that Vitor Pereira’s side believe Man Utd are ‘strongly in the race to sign Anderson, although Manchester City are also interested in signing him. However, the Citizens are currently prioritising extending Rodrigo Hernandez’s contract.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Nottingham Forest aren’t in any rush to sell him and want at least £100m if they are forced to cash-in this summer.

Plettenberg wrote:

“Forest expect Manchester United to remain seriously in the race for Elliot Anderson. Manchester City have also registered their interest, although their current focus is on extending Rodri’s contract. So far, no club has made direct contact with Forest. A fee in the region of £100-120 million is still being demanded.”

Anderson to Man Utd

With Casemiro set to leave for free this summer, Man Utd are prioritising revamping the midfield department. Manuel Ugarte could also leave, so Michael Carrick’s side are said to be planning to sign at least two new midfielders.

United are considering purchasing Premier League-proven options, with Sandro Tonali, Carlos Baleba, and Adam Wharton heavily linked with a move.

However, Anderson is seemingly the primary target. He is comfortable playing in the deep-lying playmaker position and the box-to-box role. He is quick, strong, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The Englishman has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent years and would be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service.