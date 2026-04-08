Tottenham plot swoop to sign Sassuolo’s Tarik Muharemovic

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Sassuolo star Tarik Muharemovic, as per a recent Italian report.

The Lilywhites currently have Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Radu Dragusin, and Kevin Danso as options to deploy in the centre-back positions.

However, following a disappointing campaign this term, languishing in the relegation scrap, star players like Romero and Van de Ven have been linked with a move away.

Spurs are set to start a rebuild under new manager Roberto De Zerbi’s guidance from next season, but the Italian boss’s primary job is to help his side stay in the Premier League.

Now, while citing and translating the print version of TuttoSports, Sport Witness report that Tottenham have already started exploring options to replace Van de Ven and have identified Muharemovic as a serious option.

Having signed the 23-year-old permanently last summer, the Italian side aren’t in any rush to sell him as he still has a contract until 2031. But, they are prepared to cash-in on him for a fee of around £26m this summer.

However, the report state that purchasing the defender won’t be straightforward for Spurs as Aston Villa are also in this race, while AFC Bournemouth attempted to secure his service in January.

Muharemovic to Tottenham

Apart from the Premier League clubs, Juventus and Inter Milan are keen on signing him. Muharemovic joined Sassuolo from the Bianconeri, and they have a buyback clause for less than the asking price. However, the Nerazzurri are currently leading the race, having already held talks to learn about the details of sealing the deal.

Muharemovic, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a left-footed centre-back and has shown glimpses of his qualities in Serie A this season, making four goal contributions and keeping as many clean sheets in 26 appearances.

After proving his worth in club football, the youngster has secured his place in the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team’s starting line-up. He has even helped his country reach the World Cup by defeating Italy in the playoff final.

Muharemovic is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services this summer.