Manchester United prepared to pay release clause to sign Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is set to depart Old Trafford at the end of the season, leaving behind a huge gap to fill. He could be followed by Manuel Ugarte, therefore making the signing of a new midfielder all the more important for the club.

Fichajes has reported that the Red Devils have been impressed with Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye and are prepared to pay his £40 million release clause in order to get a deal across the line during the summer transfer window.

Gueye has been excellent for the Yellow Submarine in La Liga this season, and will continue to be a vital player in the final stretch of the season but might possibly consider his future in case his side misses out on a Champions League spot for next season.

Gueye a solid box-to-box midfielder

Pape Gueye is 27 and has the best years of his career ahead of him, but has already proven his qualities with Villarreal and previously for Olympique Marseille. He is also a regular fixture for the Senegalese national team.

The midfielder is known for his positional discipline without the ball. He can read play intelligently to make accurate tackles and interceptions, is an aerial threat thanks to a height of over six feet and also uses his physique intelligently.

When in possession, Gueye holds the ball well and plays composed passes into the final third, so it is fair to say that his attributes are closely aligned with Casemiro’s and he would be a decent signing for Manchester United.

A £40 million release clause is not expected to bother Manchester United much, but they could try to persuade Villarreal to lower their asking price, more so if they miss out on a place in the Champions League.

Having said that, personal terms between the two parties are unlikely to be much of a hindrance.