De Zerbi ‘keen’ on signing Moise Kean at Tottenham

Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Fiorentina striker Moise Kean at Tottenham Hotspur, as per a recent Italian report.

The Lilywhites currently have Dominic Solanke, Richarlison, and Randal Kolo Muani as striker options. Moreover, Mathys Tel can provide cover in this position if needed, although he is more comfortable on the flanks.

However, Kolo Muani joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain on a loan deal last summer and could return to his parent club at the end of this season.

Solanke, on the other hand, was out injured for the first half of this season, while Richarlison has also had fitness problems this term.

Overall, Tottenham have performed woefully; as a result, they have found themselves in a relegation scrap. De Zerbi has been appointed as the new Tottenham manager to turn the situation around, and, as per a recent Italian report (via TEAMtalk), the former Brighton boss is interested in signing a new striker for his new club.

He is ‘keen’ on signing his compatriot, Kean, with the player increasingly likely to leave Fiorentina this summer, although his existing deal is set to run until 2029.

Kean has a £54m release clause in his current contract, but La Viola might be open to letting him leave for a discount price of around £44m. AC Milan are also interested in the former Juventus star, but they don’t want to seal the deal by matching Fiorentina’s asking price.

However, Tottenham are prepared to finalise the operation by spending the reported £44m fee to fulfill their new manager’s wish.

Kean to Tottenham

After moving to Stadio Artemio Franchi from Juventus in 2024, Kean enjoyed a stellar debut campaign, making 28 goal contributions across all competitions last term.

However, he hasn’t been able to replicate last season’s form this campaign, with fitness problems being one of the key reasons. In 30 appearances in all tournaments, he has made 10 goal contributions.

Having previously played for Everton, he already knows about the Premier League. The 26-year-old is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Lilywhites will eventually opt to secure his service during the offseason.