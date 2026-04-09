Tottenham ‘pushing’ to sign Man City’s James Trafford

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘pushing’ hard to sign Manchester City star James Trafford, as per TEAMtalk.

After parting ways with long-term server Hugo Lloris, the Lilywhites decided to revamp the goalkeeping department by signing Guglielmo Vicario back in 2023.

However, the Italian has struggled to showcase consistency in the Premier League over the last few years. As a result, he has been linked with a move away ahead of the summer window.

Spurs currently have Antonin Kinsky as a backup goalkeeping option, but the 23-year-old isn’t good enough to become the first choice No.1.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham are ‘determined’ to hand their new manager, Roberto De Zerbi, the necessary tools to turn the situation around and are ‘pushing’ hard to sign Trafford.

After moving to the Etihad Stadium from Burnley last summer, Trafford has struggled to find regular game time this season. As a result, he is willing to leave this year to play regularly and develop his career.

Trafford is ready to join Tottenham to play under De Zerbi and won’t change his stance if the Lilywhites eventually fail to remain in the Premier League.

Trafford to Tottenham

Man City are open to cashing-in on Trafford to allow him to fulfill his wish. However, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2030, the Citizens are likely to demand a big fee to sell him.

After coming through Man City’s youth system, Trafford joined Burnley to play regularly. He displayed impressive performances last term, helping his side gain promotion.

After being attracted by his performances, Man City decided to re-sign him last summer. However, following Gianluigi Donnarumma’s arrival, he has been playing as a second fiddle.

Trafford, standing at 6ft 6in tall, is an excellent shot-stopper, and although he hasn’t played regularly this season, he has helped Man City win the Carabao Cup.

The Englishman, valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt, is still very young and isn’t a finished article yet. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his service during the offseason.