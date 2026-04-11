Tottenham step up efforts to sign Atalanta’s Scalvini

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly accelerated their efforts to sign Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, as per TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old started his youth career at Palazzolo before spending a couple of years with Brescia. He joined La Dea’s famous academy back in 2015, and after coming through their youth system, the youngster made his first team debut at the age of 17.

The Italian is a highly talented player, but his development has been hampered due to recent fitness problems. However, he has shown glimpses of his qualities this season, scoring three goals and keeping four clean sheets in 17 Serie A appearances.

Moreover, Scalvini has been helping his side to push for a European place finish, sitting only one point behind sixth-placed AS Roma.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham have identified reinforcing the centre-back position as ‘top target’ this summer, as Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven have been linked with a move away.

Roberto De Zerbi wants a ball-playing defender and admires his former colleague Jan Paul van Hecke. But, Spurs have stepped up efforts by doing background work to sign Scalvini.

However, the report state that Tottenham will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal as Newcastle United and several major Premier League clubs have also expressed their interest in signing him.

Scalvini to Tottenham

The defender is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2028. La Dea usually play hardball to sell their star man and are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

The Atalanta star is a 6ft 4in tall, technically gifted right-footed defender. He is strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and also reads the game well.

Although he has struggled with fitness problems in recent years, he has plenty of time on his side to reach his full potential. So, Scalvini might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, the North London club have surprisingly found themselves in a relegation scrap, and they need to stay in the Premier League to persuade top-class talents to join this summer.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Emirates club eventually make a concrete approach to secure Scalvini’s service during the offseason.