Man Utd enter talks to sign Marcos Senesi



Manchester United have held talks with the representatives of Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi ahead of a potential free transfer this summer, according to journalist Matteo Moretto.

The Red Devils could focus on bolstering their central defensive department at the end of the season. Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez have had extended spells on the sidelines this campaign, and United need more depth and quality with a return to European football next term.

Moretto now claims that the agents of Senesi are in ‘close contact’ with Man United, Chelsea as well as Tottenham Hotspur. The rest of the teams are far away in the race. The Argentina international is expected to choose his next club soon as his Bournemouth contract expires on June 30.

Huge bargain

Martinez has been United’s premier option for the left centre-back position when fit. However, his injury record over the last few years suggests that the club need a proper experienced back-up. Ayden Heaven is the other only left-footed centre-back in the squad after Martinez, but he is relatively inexperienced in terms of Premier League football.

With a likely return to the Champions League next term, United need an upgrade and Martinez’s compatriot Senesi would be a superb addition to the ranks. The 28-year-old is one of the most consistent central defenders in the Premier League when it comes to defensive contributions in key phases. He has been ever-present for Bournemouth this season.

The South American ace has won 5 duels and almost 2 tackles per league appearance alongside 7 clearances & 4 recoveries. He is a hard-working central defender with a strong presence in and around the box. Given his Premier League experience and no transfer fee involved, he would be a huge bargain signing for the Manchester giants thus summer.

Chelsea and Spurs are also involved in the pursuit of the former Feyenoord man, but United could beat them to the player with Champions League football as an attraction. Spurs won’t be making the competition next season as they are battling relegation. Chelsea could miss out on qualification too with a 4-point gap to 5th-placed Liverpool at the moment.