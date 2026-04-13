Man Utd plan to launch move to sign Jeremy Monga from Leicester

Manchester United are planning to launch a swoop to sign Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga next summer, according to TEAMtalk.

The 16-year-old became the Foxes’ youngest-ever goalscorer in August when he netted the club’s only goal in the 2-1 defeat to Preston North End.

Aged 16 years and 37 days old, his goal also saw him become the youngest goalscorer in Championship history, beating the previous record that had been held by Jude Bellingham, who set the previous mark when scoring for Birmingham City in 2019, aged 16 years and 63 days.

In the ongoing campaign, the left winger, valued at £8m by Transfermarkt, has been one of the shining lights for Leicester despite their poor run of form, with the club currently sitting in 23rd place and at risk of relegation.

Despite most of his 28 appearances in all competitions being cameos, he has shown remarkable qualities, completing 84.0% of his passes and 66.7% of his long balls, and being reliable in defensive situations, making 29 recoveries and 10 tackles.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Monga was a subject of keen interest from several Premier League clubs last summer but rebuffed approaches to remain at the King Power Stadium.

Fierce battle

However, with Leicester facing the prospect of relegation to League One, the youngster is back on the radar of several clubs, including Man Utd, who are closely monitoring his situation, according to the report.

The report adds that the 13-time Premier League champions are now preparing to launch a swoop for the wingers’ transfer to Old Trafford next summer.

While Leicester are keen on retaining their academy graduate at the club by offering a professional contract when he turns 17, the East Midlands outfit face a tough battle on their hands as United are poised to make a formal approach for the Englishman, TEAMtalk adds.

However, United face stern competition for Monga’s signature, as the report claims that Arsenal and Manchester City are plotting a swoop on the youngster, while other rivals, including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, Real Madrid, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, are also keen on the English U19 star.

United return to Premier League action on Monday night when they host relegation-battling Leeds United at Old Trafford as they look to strengthen their grip on third position.