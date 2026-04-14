Tottenham showing ‘strong’ interest in Sociedad star Take Kubo

Tottenham Hotspur are showing ‘strong’ interest in Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, according to Fichajes.

After struggling to cement a regular role in the first teams at Barcelona and Real Madrid, Kubo has rediscovered consistency with Sociedad.

Before securing a permanent switch from Madrid in 2022, he also had spells with Villarreal and Mallorca, eventually settling at Sociedad, where he has delivered steady performances.

Since joining the club, he has made 158 appearances across all competitions, contributing 25 goals and 22 assists. On the international stage, he remains a key figure for Japan, earning 48 caps since making his senior debut for the Samurai Blue in 2019.

With over 300 appearances in top-flight football throughout his career, his experience and quality make him an appealing profile for clubs.

It’s no surprise Fichajes claims that Kubo is set to become a subject of keen interest among several clubs, including Tottenham, when the summer transfer window opens.

The report adds that the North London club are more keen than other interested clubs and have shown a ‘strong’ interest in signing the 24-year-old.

Tottenham plot Kubo swoop

Amid their relegation battle, the Spanish outlet adds that Spurs are preparing to launch a summer swoop for Kubo should they retain their top-flight status at the end of the season.

The Japanese fits the profile of a versatile player the club are looking for, and they’re now considering submitting a formal offer between £34m and £43m to Sociedad to sign the winger next season if they remain in the Premier League, Fichajes adds.

After West Ham United’s emphatic 4–0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers, combined with Nottingham Forest’s 1–1 draw versus Aston Villa, Spurs have now slipped fully into the relegation zone.

Occupying 18th position, they sit on 30 points — two fewer than 16th-placed West Ham, who have climbed out of the bottom three for the first time since December.

It is now the fourth month since Tottenham last recorded a Premier League win. Their loss to Sunderland on Sunday meant they’ve now recorded 16 losses in 32 games this season, putting them in real danger of getting relegated for the first time since 1977.