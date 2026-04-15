Man Utd learn price tag to sign Maghnes Akliouche

Manchester United have been informed of how much they would need to spend to sign AS Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, as per Football Insider.

The 24-year-old started his youth career at Villemomble before spending a few years at Torcy. He moved to the Red and Whites’ academy back in 2017 before making his first team debut in 2021.

Now, he has established himself as an undisputed starter, making 19 goal contributions across all competitions last term. Moreover, he helped his side qualify for the Champions League.

This season, Akliouche has continued to showcase his productivity, scoring seven goals and registering as many assists in all tournaments.

After proving his worth at Stade Louis II, the forward has secured his place in Didier Deschamps’ French national team.

Now, Football Insider state that Man Utd are interested in reinforcing the frontline this summer and have identified Akliouche as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

Monaco are a selling club and are prepared to cash-in on him this summer to make the most profit out of his departure, with the player set to enter the final two years of his current contract. The Red and Whites have slapped a £40m price tag on his head.

Akliouche to Man Utd

Akliouche is a left-footed right winger by trait, but is efficient in the creative midfield position. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

Man Utd currently have Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo as options to deploy on the right flank. On the other hand, Matheus Cunha is the only specialist left-sided forward that Michael Carrick currently has at his disposal.

So, United would be better off signing a new left-winger instead of Akliouche. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure the French international’s service during the offseason.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing defeat against Leeds United, Man Utd are set to face Chelsea in the Premier League next weekend before taking on Brentford later this month.