West Ham ‘prepared’ to push to sign Coventry’s Haji Wright

West Ham United are reportedly ‘prepared’ to make a push to sign Coventry City forward Haji Wright, as per Football Insider.

Since joining the Sky Blues from Turkish side Antalyaspor in 2023, the USA international has established himself as a key starter.

This season, he has showcased his productivity in the Championship, scoring 17 goals and registering two assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Moreover, the 28-year-old has been guiding his side to mount a promotion charge. Frank Lampard’s side just need a point from the remaining four matches to play in the Premier League next season.

Now, Football Insider state that despite strengthening the centre-forward position by purchasing Pablo Vicente and Taty Castellanos in January, West Ham are interested in signing another striker this summer.

With Wright’s existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, the East London club have identified him as an ideal option. They are ‘prepared’ to make a push for him regardless of whether they fail to stay in the Premier League. West Ham are currently only two points ahead of the drop zone, with six games left to play.

However, the report state that signing Wright won’t be straightforward as Lampard has no intention of selling his star players and sees the forward as a key part for next season.

Wright to West Ham

Since moving to the London Stadium from Lazio, Castellanos has established himself as a key starter in Nuno Espirito Santo’s starting line-up. However, Pablo has taken time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality.

Callum Wilson is another striker option the Hammers currently have, but he is currently at the twilight of his career. So, they could do with signing a new striker during the offseason.

Wright, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable 4-0 victory over Wolves last weekend, West Ham are set to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.