Man Utd now eyeing move for Bologna star Santiago Castro

Manchester United are closely monitoring Bologna’s centre-forward Santiago Castro ahead of a possible move to the Emirates Stadium, according to Fichajes.

A rapid rise in Serie A has followed Castro’s January 2024 arrival from Vélez Sarsfield. In his first campaign, he delivered 10 goals and eight assists across all competitions for I Rossoblù, and he has remained central to Bologna’s progress this season, adding 11 goals and four assists for Vincenzo Italiano’s European-chasing side.

Those performances have also attracted recognition beyond club football, with the 21-year-old earning his first senior call-up to Argentina’s star-studded La Albiceleste squad last year.

Now, according to Fichajes, Man Utd have sent their scouts to closely monitor Castro ahead of a possible transfer to Old Trafford.

The report adds that the Red Devils are looking to reinforce their attack with a relentless forward and view the Argentinian as an ‘ideal partner’ for Benjamin Sesko upfront.

‘Ideal partner’ for Sesko

With Joshua Zirkzee struggling to find form, the club have earmarked Castro as a viable option to replace the Dutchman as they look to return to winning major honours, according to the report.

However, the Spanish outlet adds that United face stern competition from Arsenal and Chelsea, who are considering submitting a bid of around £61m, in the race for the 21-year-old, with the Premier League duo’s representatives present at Villa Park to watch him in the defeat to Aston Villa on Thursday.

Michael Carrick’s side have suffered two defeats in their last four league matches (W1 D1), matching the number of losses they recorded across the previous 22 games beforehand (W12 D8).

Another defeat would see them lose successive Premier League matches for the first time this season, leaving them as one of only two sides yet to endure back-to-back defeats in the 2025/26 campaign, alongside league leaders Arsenal.

United will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday.

After their 2-1 win over the world champions in the first leg at Old Trafford, the Red Devils are looking to complete a Premier League double over the Blues for the first time since doing so in the 2019-20 campaign.