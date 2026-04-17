Everton showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Ivan Toney

Everton are reportedly showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney, as per Football Insider.

After showcasing his goal-scoring prowess in the Premier League for Brentford, the 30-year-old joined the Saudi Arabian club a couple of years ago.

He has continued to showcase his productivity in the Middle East, making 35 goal contributions across all competitions last term. Moreover, he guided his side to win the AFC Champions League.

This season, the Englishman has scored 36 goals and registered 10 assists in 41 appearances in all tournaments. He even helped his side win the Saudi Super Cup at the start of this term.

Now, Football Insider state that with Beto and Thierno Barry struggling to showcase their best consistently enough this season, Everton are ‘keen’ on signing a new striker.

The Toffees aim to keep climbing the Premier League table under David Moyes‘ guidance. So, they want proven players and are showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Toney.

Everton have been competing for European places this campaign and hope to persuade Ivan Toney to join if they ultimately qualify.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2028, Al-Ahli have no intention of letting him leave, but Toney is prepared to return to the Premier League at this stage of his career.

Toney to Everton

The 30-year-old used to be a key member of the England national team under Gareth Southgate, but he has lost his place under Thomas Tuchel despite his recent eye-catching performances for Al-Ahli.

Toney, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is strong, good in the air, efficient in holding up the play, possesses the poacher instinct inside the box, and is also efficient in taking penalties.

The forward is an experienced player and has previously proved his worth in the Premier League. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a 2-2 draw against Brentford in the Premier League last weekend, Everton are set to face arch-rivals Liverpool at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday.