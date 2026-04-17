Arsenal & Liverpool in battle to sign Marseille forward Igor Paixao

Liverpool are in battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Marseille forward Igor Paixão next summer, according to Sports Boom.

Paixão spent his early years in Brazil, progressing through the ranks at Coritiba. After loan spells with Londrina-PR, where he impressed, he secured a move to Dutch side Feyenoord in the summer of 2022.

At Feyenoord, he excited not just fans at De Kuip but also clubs across Europe, where his dribbling and attacking output were consistently on display.

He made 129 appearances, netting 39 goals and providing 29 assists for the Dutch giants, helping them win the Eredivisie, the Dutch Cup, and the Dutch Super Cup before completing a move to Marseille last summer.

Since moving to France, the 25-year-old has been one of the best wingers for Marseille, netting 12 goals and providing seven assists in all competitions for Les Phocéens.

Such prolific form will inevitably draw stern interest in his signature, especially with the summer transfer window fast approaching.

Among the clubs looking to sign Paixão are Arsenal and Liverpool, according to Sports Boom, which claims that both clubs are set to battle in the summer to sign the winger.

For Arsenal, the report claims that Mikel Arteta is looking to reinforce his right flank, and the club are now set to reignite their interest in the 25-year-old after losing out to Marseille last summer.

Battle

The report adds that the Premier League leaders are preparing to submit a formal £30m offer, including add-ons, for the possible transfer of the Brazilian to the Emirates Stadium.

However, the North London club face stern competition from Liverpool, who are also planning an attacking revamp, with Paixão now viewed as a ‘perfect fit’ for the club’s style of play, having played under Arne Slot at Feyenoord, according to the report.

While Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen are also monitoring the Brazilian, Sports Boom reports that the Premier League duo hold the most concrete interest in signing the winger.

With a contract at the Stade Vélodrome that runs until the summer of 2030, it is unlikely that Marseille will accept Arsenal’s reported £30m formal offer.

Liverpool, on the other hand, needs a new winger to replace Mohamed Salah, and Paixão would be a viable option. The Brazilian winger can also operate on the left amid Cody Gakpo’s worrying form, where he has not netted in his last ten games.