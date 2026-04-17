Dragusin replaces Romero: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur continue their relegation battle as they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tomorrow at 17:30 local time on matchday 33 of the Premier League.

With only a handful of matches remaining, it is vital the Lilywhites win a game or two at the very least and here is a look at the potential line-up for their upcoming fixture, which will also be Roberto De Zerbi’s home debut.

Goalkeeper – Antonin Kinsky started in the last game and is expected to play in between the sticks over Guglielmo Vicario once more for the hosts.

Defenders – Pedro Porro is the go-to right back for Tottenham Hotspur and will be in contention to retain his place in the back four, while Destiny Udogie might also feature at left back ahead of Djed Spence. Cristian Romero is injured, so Radu Dragusin could come in for the Argentine in the heart of the backline and partner with Micky van de Ven.

No changes expected higher up the pitch

Midfielders – Archie Gray started as the defensive midfielder for Tottenham Hotspur in the previous game, and could keep his place in the playing eleven on this occasion as well. New signing Conor Gallagher could also start, as could Lucas Bergvall as Roberto De Zerbi looks for intensity and running in his midfield setup.

Forwards – Randal Kolo Muani played on the right wing in the last game and could be employed in the position again, whereas Richarlison could also retain his berth on the left flank. Meanwhile, Dominic Solanke could cap off a team with only change by leading the line for the home side.

Here is how the Spurs side is likely to look on paper.

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