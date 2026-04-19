Everton showing ‘strong interest’ in Esmir Bajraktarevic

Everton are reportedly showing ‘strong interest’ in signing PSV Eindhoven forward Esmir Bajraktarevic, as per a recent Bosnian report.

Since joining the Dutch giants from New England Revolution last winter, the 21-year-old has enjoyed a successful time, winning two Eredivisie titles and a Johan Cruyff Shield.

However, the youngster has been playing as a rotational option under Peter Bosz, making four goal contributions in five Eredivisie starts this campaign.

Although he hasn’t been a regular starter at Philips Stadion, Bajraktarevic has secured his place in the Bosnia and Herzegovina squad, helping his country reach this summer’s World Cup.

Now, as per a recent Bosnian report (via TEAMtalk), Everton are showing ‘strong interest’ in signing him after keeping a close eye on his development for a long time.

The Toffees sent scouts to watch him in action for Bosnia and Herzegovina last month and have also wanted him for PSV. However, Everton aren’t the only club in this race as AFC Bournemouth, Werder Bremen, and AC Milan are also preparing to make a move this summer.

Bajraktarevic still has a contract until 2029; therefore, PSV aren’t in any rush to sell him, and Everton will have to launch a lucrative proposal to seal the deal.

Bajraktarevic to Everton

The PSV star is a left-footed right winger by trait but is also efficient on the opposite side. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the creative midfield position if needed.

Bajraktarevic is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and works hard without possession. He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top.

Everton decided to reinforce the right flank by purchasing Tyler Dibling from Southampton last summer. However, he has found it difficult to settle into his new surroundings.

So, David Moyes’ side could do with signing a new winger. Bajraktarevic might be a shrewd acquisition with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, he doesn’t have much European football experience yet and is likely to take time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality should he eventually move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium during the offseason.