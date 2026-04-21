West Ham join race to sign PSG starlet Ibrahim Mbaye

West Ham United have expressed interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye, according to Ekrem Konur.

Mbaye rose through PSG’s academy and broke into the senior side at a remarkably young age. In August 2024, at just 16 years and 205 days old, he became the youngest player to start a competitive match for the club, finishing the season with 24 appearances and five goal contributions.

He has already gained valuable experience on major stages, featuring in the UEFA Champions League and playing a role as PSG lifted the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.

His reputation grew further during the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where — after switching international allegiance from France to Senegal — he emerged as one of the standout performers, helping the Teranga Lions secure the title.

Although his involvement this season has been more limited, with many of his 26 appearances coming from the bench, he has consistently impressed when given opportunities, attracting interest from several clubs.

According to Konur, Mbaye’s lack of minutes at the Parc des Princes has attracted keen interest, particularly from Premier League clubs.

Among the clubs looking to sign the 18-year-old is West Ham, according to the journalist who claims the London club have expressed interest in signing the youngster in the summer.

Mbaye to West Ham

It appears PSG are open to his departure at a bargain price, as Konur adds that the French champions have placed a £26m valuation on the exciting winger amid interest from the Hammers.

However, West Ham will have to battle with Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa in the race for the France-born Senegalese international next summer, according to the report.

After 32 matches, the Hammers sit 17th with 32 points, hovering just above the relegation zone, with eight wins, eight draws, and 16 defeats, reflecting their inconsistency, and a concerning goal difference of -17.

Under Nuno Espírito Santo, defensive issues have been a major concern, with the side conceding 57 goals at an average of 1.78 per game. In attack, Jarrod Bowen remains the standout performer, providing 16 goal contributions, while Mateus Fernandes has offered additional support. However, the team’s total of 40 goals underlines a lack of cutting edge in the final third.

As such, while Mbaye’s output remains modest, his performances at January’s Africa Cup of Nations suggest that, with regular game time, he could develop into a consistent attacking threat and help improve the club’s output next season.