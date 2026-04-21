Everton keen on signing Conor Gallagher on loan from Tottenham Hotspur this summer

Everton are 10th in the Premier League standings and can still make a push for a European spot for next season if they are able to knit together a decent run of results in their first season at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Next year, the Toffees are already planning on revamping their squad across all departments but the acquisition of a box-to-box midfielder might be their priority as they have struggled with inadequate depth in the engine room.

Football Insider has reported that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Conor Gallagher has emerged as a target for Everton, who want to sign him on loan with an obligation to purchase him in 2027.

Understandably, a transfer to Merseyside for Gallagher hinges on whether Spurs are relegated or not considering the Englishman joined the Londoners from Atletico Madrid only in January this year.

Gallagher a solid addition for Everton

David Moyes is a ‘big admirer’ of Conor Gallagher, as per Football Insider, and while his first few months at Tottenham Hotspur have not gone as per plan, he promises to be a quality addition into the Everton side.

Gallagher’s ability to link up play between defence and offence, aggressive pressing, energetic movements into free spaces when in possession and box-crashing attribute will ensure he plays regular minutes for the Toffees as an important part of their setup.

Having played with Chelsea as well previously, the £30 million-rated midfielder’s Premier League experience will be favourably viewed although it will require Spurs’ relegation for Everton to be able to secure their key target.