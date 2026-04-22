Everton ‘leading contenders’ to sign Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney

Everton are the ‘leading contenders’ to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney next summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Since making his senior debut in Middlesbrough’s FA Cup third-round tie with Brentford back in January 2021, Hackney, valued at £24m by Transfermarkt, has established himself as one of the Championship’s standout performers over the last two seasons.

After a proposed summer move to Ipswich Town did not materialise, the midfielder has been an indispensable presence in the middle of the park, firstly under Michael Carrick, who was sacked in June, and then under newly appointed Swedish coach Kim Hellberg.

Hackney’s performances earned him the Championship Player of the Season award after providing 13 goal contributions in 38 appearances for the North Yorkshire outfit.

There were high hopes of an automatic qualification for Middlesbrough, but those hopes have been dashed after last Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town extended their winless run to seven games.

As such, there’s a growing belief that Hackney could take the leap to the Premier League next season should the club fail to achieve promotion, with several clubs now looking to sign him.

It appears Everton want to steal a march on other rivals, as TEAMtalk claims that the Toffees are the ‘leading contenders’ in the race to sign Hackney next summer.

Hackney to Everton

The report adds that the Merseyside club are looking to bolster their squad with quality players and are now showing a ‘strong’ interest in the Englishman, having been monitoring him closely for a long time.

However, while Middlesbrough are keen to retain the exciting midfielder at the Riverside Stadium, the race for Hackney is expected to accelerate in the summer should they miss out on promotion, with Everton now leading the race, TEAMtalk adds.

United’s interest in the midfielder is unsurprising, as their midfield badly needs rejuvenation, and Hackney fits much of what Amorim’s midfield lacks.

Everton’s interest in Hackney is unsurprising as their midfield needs more depth to compete at the highest level, especially with European qualification on the horizon.

His arrival would add energy, progressive distribution, and creativity from deeper areas, while his box-to-box profile ensures he remains a threat in attacking phases, as evidenced by his 14 goal contributions in all competitions this season.

With Gueye set to depart the club, Hackney—although not a direct like-for-like replacement—would be a solid addition to David Moyes’ midfield, as he would provide a youthful and athletic option in the middle of the park.