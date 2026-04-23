Manchester United looking to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven in the summer

Manchester United have renewed Harry Maguire’s contract until 2027 with the option to extend it for another year, but fitness worries for much of the season in the heart of their backline will compel them into considering a signing in the summer.

According to The Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven has emerged as a strong option for the Red Devils, who hope to capitalise on the Lilywhites’ possible relegation by acquiring one of their best players.

The Dutchman is valued at £56 million on Transfermarkt, and although his age and potential warrant a significantly higher price tag, it is unlikely that Tottenham will have much of a bargaining power, thereby allowing United to sign him on a bargain.

Van de Ven the perfect signing

Micky van de Ven would be the best possible signing Manchester United can make, arguably even more so than his World Cup-winning Tottenham Hotspur teammate Cristian Romero, who tends to pick up bookings very often.

Van de Ven is an excellent modern-day central defender. At over six feet in height, he has an imposing physical stature that allows him to exploit his opponents aerially, as well as with tackles and interceptions, while also having a great reading of the game.

The 25-year-old is also very comfortable with the ball at his feet and is capable of distributing it accurately from the back, or dribbling with it into midfield to help with transitioning possession in the final third of the pitch.

In the event that Michael Carrick continues or somebody like Julian Nagelsmann, who uses a fluid, attacking brand of football, is employed, United would be able to leverage Van de Ven’s attributes in an even better manner, making him a great long-term buy.

Spurs’ relegation could well be a matter of time considering they are showing no signs of improvement, but it will be interesting to see if Van de Ven is prepared to move to Old Trafford or prefers joining an overseas club with interest in his services expected to be in plenty.