West Ham now eyeing move for Leverkusen star Malik Tillman

West Ham United have entered the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Malik Tillman next summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

Bayern secured a move for Tilman in 2015 after the youngster impressed at the youth ranks of Greuther Fürth. He replicated that form and promise in Munich as he continued his progression through the youth systems.

Despite being a standout performer with the U17, U19, and Bayern II youth sides, he only featured for the first team for 175 minutes, prompting a loan move to Rangers in 2022 in search of regular playing time.

He wasted no time to make an immediate impact at the Ibrox Stadium, netting 12 goals and providing five assists in 43 appearances for the Scottish giants before joining PSV Eindhoven the following season.

Initially arriving at the Dutch club on loan, his move was made permanent after he impressed with the club, particularly in the 2024-25 campaign, where he provided a career-best tally of 16 goals and five assists in all competitions.

That level of output secured him a high-profile transfer to Leverkusen last summer, where his outstanding displays have caught the eye of several clubs, including West Ham.

This is according to Ekrem Konur, who claims that the Hammers have expressed interest in signing Tillman next summer to reinforce their squad.

Tillman to West Ham

With a contract at BayArena running until 2030, the journalist adds that West Ham will need to submit a formal £30m offer to thrash out a deal, although Bayern’s buy-back clause for the same amount could complicate talks.

In a boost to the East Londoners, Tillman is open to a Premier League switch next summer, but they’ll have to battle with Fulham, Brentford, and Bournemouth in the race for the 23-year-old, Konur adds.

West Ham will hope to extend their stay outside the relegation zone for the third game in a row when they host Everton at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are unbeaten in their last five home league games, their longest streak since the 2023-24 season, when they went unbeaten between November and February under the current Toffees boss, David Moyes.

Having been relegated with 42 points in the 2002-03 season, the highest tally by a relegated side, West Ham will aim for a straight win here, as a loss or draw could drag them back to 18th place if Tottenham Hotspur defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers.