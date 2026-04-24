Kerkez back in the team: Predicted Liverpool XI vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool picked up a late win over Everton in the Merseyside derby last weekend to bolster their Champions League qualification hopes and will look to continue their form in the final weeks of the Premier League campaign.

Crystal Palace stand next in their way at Anfield on matchday 34 tomorrow and as the team looks to clinch three more important points, here is the starting eleven Arne Slot is likely to employ.

Goalkeeper – Freddie Woodman could be the goalkeeper with Alisson Becker as well as Giorgi Mamardashvili injured.

Defenders – Arne Slot could change both his full backs from last weekend’s game as Curtis Jones may drop out from right back to allow Jeremie Frimpong back into the side, whereas £40 million signing Milos Kerkez may be preferred Andy Robertson. Meanwhile, the central defenders, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk, are both set to continue in their roles.

Salah starts once more

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister was benched in the match against Everton and Liverpool are unlikely to welcome him back into the starting eleven as he continues to struggle for form. Therefore, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch could be employed in an unchanged double pivot in the engine room, with Florian Wirtz also the favourite to keep his play as the number 10.

Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, might also start on the right wing in what will be one of his final appearances at Anfield as a Liverpool player, whereas Cody Gakpo may also be used on the left flank as the Reds cope with an injury crisis in their attack.

Forward – Alexander Isak continues to rack up minutes after a lengthy injury layoff and is the favourite to play as the number nine for Liverpool against Crystal Palace tomorrow.

Here is how the home side is expected to look on paper.