Tottenham confirms season-ending injury to Xavi Simons

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Dutch attacking midfielder Xavi Simons will miss the rest of the campaign and potentially the summer’s World Cup due to an injury.

Simons went down holding his right knee in the 58th minute of Tottenham’s 1–0 victory away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After a collision with Wolves defender Hugo Bueno, the 23-year-old initially tried to continue but quickly went down before being carried off on a stretcher.

Although head coach Roberto De Zerbi suggested the Dutchman was feeling “better” following a first league win in 16 matches, it has since been confirmed that he has sustained a serious injury that will keep him sidelined for an extended period.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday evening, Simons announced the heartbreaking news as he potentially faces the end of the year with the injury.

‘They say life can be cruel, and today it feels that way,’ Simons wrote.

‘My season has come to an abrupt end, and I’m just trying to process it. Honestly, I’m heartbroken. None of it makes sense.

Xavi added, ‘It’ll take some time to find peace with this, but I’ll continue to be the best teammate I can be. I have no doubt that together we’ll win this fight.

‘I’ll walk this path now, guided by faith, with strength, with resilience, with belief as I count down the days to getting back out there. Be patient with me.

Blow

In an official statement on Monday, Tottenham confirmed the attacker suffered an ACL injury.

The club wrote, ‘We can confirm that Xavi Simons has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

‘The 23-year-old suffered the injury during the second half of our Premier League fixture at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

‘Xavi will undergo surgery in the coming weeks and, following that, will then begin his rehabilitation with our medical team.

‘Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur sends Xavi our love and support – we will be with him every step of the way.’

Simons experienced a difficult first season in England since his £52m move from RB Leipzig but appeared set to play a central role under Roberto De Zerbi, particularly after producing a stunning goal in the 2–2 home draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

His absence now represents a major setback for De Zerbi, who will have to juggle the last four fixtures without key players such as Cristian Romero, Mohammed Kudus and now Simons.