Everton targeting swoop to sign Stoke City forward Sorba Thomas

Everton have expressed interest in signing Stoke City winger Sorba Thomas next summer, according to Sébastien Vidal.

Following his switch from Huddersfield Town to Stoke City last summer, Thomas has emerged as one of the club’s most reliable attacking outlets.

The versatile forward has developed into one of the standout offensive threats in the EFL Championship this season, particularly with his creative output.

Across 46 appearances in all competitions, the 27-year-old has recorded 10 goals and 13 assists, placing him among the division’s leading players for total goal contributions.

His performances at the Bet365 Stadium have naturally drawn attention, and interest in securing his signature is building ahead of next summer, with Everton now among the clubs monitoring his situation.

This is according to Sébastien Vidal, who claims that the Toffees have expressed interest in signing Thomas after being impressed by his prolific form for Stoke this season.

The Merseyside side outfit are in search of a new left winger to reinforce David Moyes’ attack next summer and are now targeting a swoop for the 27-year-old, according to the report.

Exciting winger

With competition intensifying, the journalist adds that Everton are looking to make a formal move to sign the London-born Wales international and are well aware of Stokes’ £15m valuation.

After a 2-1 win over Swansea in December, Stoke boss Mark Robins described Thomas as an ‘unbelievable’ talent after he netted the Potters’ second goal and expressed how much the club would miss him should he depart amid Everton’s interest.

He said, ‘Sorba is unbelievable because he keeps going. He’s not had a breather; I can’t get him one. He’s been a goal threat in most games, and he keeps churning it out because he’s been so good for us, and we’d miss him greatly if he were to come out of the team.’

Thomas has been one of the most exciting wingers in the Championship this season. He’s right-footed and has been deployed not only on the right wing but also at wing-back due to his immense defensive work rate, a quality well suited to Moyes’ system.

His speed, dribbling, creativity, and pinpoint crosses make him a constant attacking threat even in dead-ball situations, while his physicality makes him a reliable outlet in pressing and stopping opponents’ attacks, making him a good fit for Premier League football.