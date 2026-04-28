Tottenham Hotspur keen on signing Rangers defender James Tavernier

Tottenham Hotspur are relegation contenders as despite winning 1-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend in the Premier League, they rank 18th after West Ham United and Nottingham Forest also won their respective fixtures.

Nonetheless, Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival and especially the performances over the last two games have given the club some hope about averting the drop to the Championship, while the board is already working towards a major squad rebuild.

How much money Spurs will have in hand to spend in the summer transfer window remains to be seen but according to TEAMtalk, they have identified Rangers captain James Tavernier as a possible free signing before next season gets underway.

The 34-year-old is set to leave the Scottish outfit when his contract expires at the end of the season, and Spurs have proven to be an attractive suitor although the right back’s decision of signing for them is conditional to Premier League survival.

Tavernier a good squad option

James Tavernier’s possible arrival at Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer this summer is unlikely to see him become a regular fixture in their starting eleven but rather a back-up at right back behind Pedro Porro.

Porro has played much of the last campaign or two without any natural substitute and to that note, Tavernier’s addition makes sense, especially considering how much he can offer against a defensive side or even as a winger off the bench.

Having scored 16 goals and provided four assists in all competitions this season, he has proven to be excellent in the final third with his crossing, eye for goal and creativity, although that understandably means he leaves a lot of gaps behind at the back.

Yet, he can start the odd Premier League games when Spurs want to rest Porro, while also being a handy option in the domestic cups where his defensive skills will not be tested as much as in the English top-flight.