West Ham United are in a relegation battle in the final few weeks of the Premier League season but if they manage to pull off a survival, they are likely to want to significantly rebuild their team, especially with offensive names.

Caught Offside has reported that Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson has emerged as a potential option for the Hammers heading into the summer transfer window with the Blues willing to sell the player.

He is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, for whom he has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in all competitions this season, although chances of a permanent move have been ruled out by the Bundesliga giants.

Jackson is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt and whilst Chelsea are looking to cash in on him, his future at Stamford Bridge could be influenced by a new manager’s appointment and from a West Ham perspective, Premier League continuity.

Jackson a valuable addition to West Ham

Nicolas Jackson promises to be a worthy signing for West Ham United. He has produced goals consistently at Chelsea and Bayern Munich, signifying his ability to perform under pressure, whilst also delivering well for a mid-table side in Villarreal.

He has a good reading of the game, finishing from close range and ball control. With an ability to play as a left winger in addition to a centre forward, the Senegalese international’s versatility will be a vital asset for the Hammers too.

It will be interesting to see if at all Chelsea’s next manager has Jackson in his plans given his qualities, but if not, West Ham would be significantly strengthened by his addition if they can remain in the Premier League.