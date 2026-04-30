Everton eyeing summer transfer for Chelsea forward Liam Delap

Everton are expected to make European qualification a goal for next season having shown a lot of promise this time around, and as they bid to play on the continental stage, a busy summer transfer window may be on the cards to aid that cause.

Football Insider has reported that one of the numerous signings Everton are planning on making includes a striker, with Chelsea star Liam Delap emerging as a potential option for the Toffees for a reasonable transfer fee.

Delap joined the Blues last summer but has failed to produce the desired impact having only contributed to two goals and four assists in all competitions. With the Londoners ready to sell him, they are hoping to recoup their £30 million spend on him.

Delap promising for Everton

Thierno Barry has not been consistent for Everton this season and therefore, there is a serious need for a player with the potential to deliver goals consistently in the final third. That said, Liam Delap fits the bill well.

Although his first year at Chelsea has not worked as he would have liked, he has proven his credentials in the Premier League while at Ipswich Town and is still a very young player, who has the best years of his career still to come.

Liam Delap has a domineering presence in the box with his physique helping him get ahead of his markers to finish deliveries into the box or nod in headers. His hold-up play also enables him to help the team on the transition.

It will be interesting to see if Delap is prepared to accept a reduction in his salary to join Everton as they would not be in a position to pay him what Chelsea do, but his transfer fee is unlikely to be much of an issue.