Everton ‘increasingly confident’ about signing Jack Grealish from Manchester City

Everton signed Jack Grealish on loan from Manchester City last summer after the Englishman had a troubled season the year before, and he delivered well at the start of the campaign with two goals and six assists.

However, things took a turn for the worse in January when Grealish suffered a lengthy injury and hasn’t played since for the Toffees although they remain keen on having him on-board next season as well.

According to TEAMtalk, Everton are not expected to be in a position to exercise their option to buy him for £50 million but the club is growing ‘increasingly confident’ about having the former Aston Villa star in their squad for cheaper or on another loan.

Manchester City are expected to trim down on their squad during the summer as they look to replace outbound free agents like Bernardo Silva and John Stones, and Grealish is expected to be among those who will be on the chopping block.

Grealish transfer a strong possibility

Considering Jack Grealish missed the last six months of football, it is unlikely that there will be a big market for his services during the summer transfer window, which could compel Manchester City to reduce his asking price or loan him out once more.

If Grealish is to sign for Everton on a permanent deal, his valuation on Transfermarkt stands at £20 million, though it remains to be seen how much City seek in the summer, while the player would also need to agree to reduce his salary.

Jack Grealish promises to be an excellent signing for the Toffees, whose chances of acquiring him would be bolstered if they can play in a European competition, as they would be better-equipped financially to get a deal across the line.

The 30-year-0ld’s rich experience in the Premier League, along with being a part of a winning dressing room, will make him a vital senior addition to David Moyes’ setup as Everton look to build an exciting sporting project at their new stadium.