Everton now eyeing move to sign West Brom star Isaac Price

Everton are plotting a swoop to sign highly rated West Bromwich Albion midfielder Isaac Price next summer, according to Sports Boom.

Price came through Everton’s academy ranks, featuring prominently for the U18, U21 and U23 sides. He was particularly impressed with the U21s, with former boss Frank Lampard including him in Everton’s 2022 Australian tour.

Despite impressing in pre-season, where he featured against Celtic and Western Sydney Wanderers, he only played three competitive games for the Toffees before joining Standard Liège on a free transfer in 2023

He featured in 63 games for the ten-time Belgian champions before returning to England to join West Brom in January.

Since arriving at the Hawthorns, Price has been one of the standout midfielders in the Championship and has been a shining light for the Baggies in what has been a poor season, where they narrowly missed out on relegation by four points.

The midfielder netted eight goals and provided four assists in 49 games across all competitions and was an indispensable presence in the starting lineup, playing in all 46 Championship games.

Exciting midfielder

According to Sports Boom, Price’s technical qualities and combative performances have piqued the interest of several Premier League clubs.

One of the clubs looking to sign the 22-year-old is Everton, according to the report, which claims that the Toffees are plotting a swoop to re-sign their former player to add dynamism to their midfield.

While Premier League rivals Fulham and Crystal Palace have also expressed interest in signing Price, Everton have emerged as the ‘most serious candidate’ to sign the 6ft 2in midfielder next summer, according to the report.

It appears David Moyes’ side are accelerating efforts to sign the youngster, as Sports Boom adds that the Merseyside club are preparing to submit a formal offer for his potential transfer to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

In a boost to Everton, the report reveals that West Brom need a major cash injection, and Price could be among the players sold if they receive offers between £17m and £21m.

With Idrissa Gueye expected to depart the club, Price would be a suitable option to bring in an equal level of combativeness and more athleticism to David Moyes’ midfield ranks next season.