Arsenal
Arsenal hold ‘positive discussions’ over signing of Tino Livramento
Arsenal are in the Champions League final after beating Atletico Madrid in the competition’s semi-final and have also emerged in pole position for the Premier League title earlier in the week after Manchester City’s draw away at Everton.
While a memorable finish to the Gunners’ campaign remains very much on the cards, the work behind the scenes is already underway to continue bolstering the squad during the summer transfer window.
Football Transfers has reported that Arsenal have held ‘positive discussions’ with the entourage of Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento, who they are looking to sign in a bid to bolster the right back position prior to next season.
Livramento a terrific signing for Arsenal
Ben White has played sporadically for Arsenal this season, mostly when Jurrien Timber has been unavailable, and while he has got the job done, the player has failed to offer any significant competition to the first-choice right back.
Having said that, Tino Livramento would be a significant upgrade in the position for the Londoners and his offensive game would be particularly vital considering Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori provide defensive solidity at left back.
Livramento’s Newcastle United departure is a very likely proposition this summer with his club set to miss out on the Champions League next season and it will be interesting to see how much the Magpies seek to sanction his sale.
On Transfermarkt, Livramento’s valuation stands at £35 million and if Arsenal are able to secure a deal for the full back at close to that price, who has excellent pace, dribbling and decision-making in the final third, they would feel it is business well done.
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