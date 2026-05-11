Tottenham in talks to sign Levante forward Karl Etta Eyong

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a swoop to sign exciting Cameroonian forward Etta Eyong from Levante next summer, according to Fichajes.

Eyong is regarded as one of the most exciting rising talents in Spanish football. After arriving at Villarreal in the summer of 2024, he displayed an outstanding eye for goal despite largely operating behind Thierno Barry in the pecking order before the striker eventually departed for Everton in the summer.

The Cameroonian produced an exceptional return of 25 goals in only 30 appearances for the Yellow Submarine, numbers that quickly attracted attention from multiple clubs before he joined Levante last summer.

Since joining the Valencia-based side, Eyong has continued to impress, registering seven goals and four assists — the highest combined goal involvement tally within the squad.

Beyond his finishing ability, his physicality and high duel success rate are other key traits in his locker room, and it’s no surprise that interest from Premier League clubs is now growing.

One of the Premier League clubs eyeing a move for Eyong is Tottenham, according to Fichajes, which claims that the north London club are plotting a swoop to sign the 22-year-old.

‘Top priority’

Spurs are looking to survive relegation this season before embarking on a squad rebuild with viable options that can adapt to the league and have earmarked the Cameroonian forward as the ‘top priority’ due to his physicality, dynamism and relentless pressing ability, according to the report.

It appears Tottenham are accelerating efforts to sign Eyong, as the Spanish outlet adds that the club have made initial contact to explore the possibility of his transfer in the summer and are willing to trigger his £25m release clause.

Tottenham were among the biggest spenders during the previous summer transfer window, strengthening their frontline with the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani, while Mathys Tel’s initial loan switch from Bayern Munich was later made permanent.

Alongside them, Richarlison and Dominic Solanke were already part of the squad, leaving Spurs with four recognised centre-forward options throughout the campaign.

Despite that depth, the quartet have managed only 17 Premier League goals combined after 35 matches, with Richarlison responsible for the majority of that return through his tally of ten.

As things stand, it appears increasingly probable that at least one attacking option could leave next summer, making Eyong a strong choice to replace any of the departing forwards next summer.