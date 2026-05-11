Premier League
[Teams] Tottenham vs Leeds United: Confirmed line-ups from North London
Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to move one step closer to safety with a win over Leeds United in North London tonight. Here are the confirmed line-ups
Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to move one step closer to safety with a win over Leeds United in North London tonight.
Spurs head into the game sitting 17th in the Premier League table – just one point ahead of West Ham following their loss to Arsenal on Sunday. If Tottenham can win their game in hand tonight, they’d move four points clear of the Hammers with just two games remaining.
Boss Roberto De Zebri has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Aston Villa last time out. That means he sticks with Antonin Kinsky in goal while Pedro Porro starts at right-back once again.
Destiney Udogie lines-up at left-back while Kevin Danso partners Micky van de Ven in the middle of defence in the continued absence of Christian Romero.
Joao Palhinha anchors the midfield for Tottenham with Rodrigo Bentancur lining-up alongside the Portuguese international. Conor Callagher also keeps his place so James Maddison has to make do with a place on the bench.
Mathys Tel starts on the left wing with Randal Kolo Muani also keeping his place on the opposite flank. Richarlison leads the line up front.
As for Leeds, Dominic Calvert-Lewin starts up front with Brenden Aaronson offering support in attack. Ethan Ampadu keeps his place along with James Justin and Ao Tanaka.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Tottenham
Kinsky, Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Palhinha, Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel, Richarlison
Subs: Austin, Drăgușin, Spence, Souza, Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Sarr
Leeds
Darlow, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, James, Tanaka, Ampadu, Justin, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Perri, Bornauw, Byram, Longstaff, Piroe, Nmecha, Gnonto
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