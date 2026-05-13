Everton could sign Man Utd forward Joshua Zirkzee

Everton could reportedly sign Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

After being impressed by the Dutchman’s performances for Bologna, the Red Devils decided to secure his services a couple of years ago.

However, the 24-year-old has found it difficult to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality, making only three goal contributions in five league starts this season.

Now, speaking on Football Insider, Brown states that although Zirkzee has failed to help Man Utd achieve their lofty ambitions, he is a hardworking, talented striker.

So, Everton have registered their interest in signing him as David Moyes wants to reinforce the centre-forward position in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Brown said:

“A move to Everton is a real possibility for Zirkzee. Whatever you might say about his time at Man United, he does put in a shift; he works hard. It might not be good enough for Man United, but that’s not the case at Everton. “He’s perfect for David Moyes. It’s a move that could work out for everybody, because it would mean he gets more playing time, Everton get a new striker, and Man United get some money.”

Zirkzee to Everton

The Toffees decided to reinforce the No.9 position by purchasing Thierno Barry from Villarreal last summer. However, the Frenchman has displayed below-average performances this term. In 36 Premier League appearances, the forward has scored only eight goals.

On the other hand, Moyes has Beto as another centre-forward option, but he has displayed inconsistent performances this season, making 11 goal contributions in 38 appearances across all competitions.

With the 28-year-old’s existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, Everton are seemingly planning to replace him this summer.

Zirkzee, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is a technically gifted player and is still very young. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they purchase him.

The former Bologna star is valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. So, the 20-time English champions are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they decide to part ways with him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during the offseason.

Meanwhile, following a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace, Everton are set to face Sunderland in the penultimate Premier League fixture of this term next weekend.