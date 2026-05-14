Tottenham & Everton keen on signing Jarrod Bowen

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are reportedly keen on signing West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen, as per TEAMtalk.

The Lilywhites decided to reinforce the flanks by purchasing Mohammed Kudus from the Hammers last summer. The Ghanaian international displayed promising performances during the first half of this season, but has been out injured over the last few months.

Following Brennan Johnson’s move to Crystal Palace in January, Spurs currently have Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani as available wingers, with Wilson Odobert and Dejan Kulusevski out due to their respective serious injuries.

Kolo Muani joined Tottenham on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last summer and could return to the French capital at the end of this campaign. So, it appears Roberto De Zerbi is considering upgrading the flanks.

TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham have identified Bowen as a serious option after monitoring his development closely in recent years. Spurs hold a long-standing interest in the Englishman as they enquired about the details of signing him in the last two summer windows.

However, purchasing the 29-year-old won’t be straightforward for Tottenham as Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United are also in this race.

Having previously enjoyed success with Bowen at the London Stadium, David Moyes is keen on reuniting with his former colleague at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Battle

However, the report state that Bowen is focused on helping West Ham survive relegation and doesn’t want to leave, even if they fail to stay in the Premier League, as he is happy at the English capital. Therefore, Tottenham might be Bowen’s preferred destination if he decides to leave this summer.

Bowen is valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2030. So, West Ham are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to cash-in.

Although West Ham have displayed disappointing performances this season, Bowen has showcased his productivity, scoring 10 goals and registering 11 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

The 29-year-old is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham or Everton should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.