Everton keen on signing Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney

Everton are reportedly keen on signing Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Toffees currently have James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam, and Idrissa Gana Gueye as options to deploy in the deeper midfield positions. However, the Senegalese international is set to turn 37 later this year and has entered the final few weeks of his current contract.

So, it appears the Merseyside club have started exploring options to replace Gueye this summer. Fichajes state that Everton have identified Hackney as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances and could make a concrete approach to secure his services over the coming weeks.

Following their failure to gain promotion, Middlesbrough are likely to lose the 23-year-old. Although his existing deal is set to expire at the end of next season, the Boro don’t want to let him leave for cheap and have slapped a £35m price tag on his head.

However, purchasing the Englishman won’t be straightforward for Everton, as Nottingham Forest and Leeds United are also plotting a swoop for him.

The youngster is a press-resistant deep-lying playmaker and has been compared to Bayern Munich superstar Joshua Kimmich. He is technically sound, extremely comfortable with possession, can play threading passes between the lines, is capable of carrying the ball from deep, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

After fighting for survival over the last few years, Everton have been pushing for a European place finish under David Moyes’ guidance this campaign.

Hackney to Everton

They have accumulated 49 points from 36 matches and are currently only two points behind eighth-placed Brentford. An eighth-place finish could be enough to qualify for European football next season.

So, if Everton eventually manage to secure European football, they need proper depth in every department to achieve success in all competitions.

Hackney is a highly talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Moyes’ side eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in the upcoming summer transfer window.