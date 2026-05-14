Everton join race to sign Lutsharel Geertruida from RB Leipzig

Everton have entered the race to sign Sunderland’s on-loan right-back Lutsharel Geertruida from RB Leipzig next summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

Before making the move to RB Leipzig, the 25-year-old had already established himself as one of the standout right-backs in the Eredivisie during his time with Feyenoord.

He made his senior debut for De club aan de Maas in October 2017, only a few months later signed his first professional contract, and went on to become one of the most important players in the squad.

Across his spell in Rotterdam, the defender amassed 202 appearances while contributing 24 goals and 11 assists before eventually securing a transfer to the Bundesliga with Leipzig.

His time in Germany proved relatively short-lived, though, as he departed after 35 appearances to join Sunderland last summer, where he has since emerged as one of the revelations of the current Premier League campaign under Régis Le Bris.

His solid defensive displays have not gone under the radar, with several clubs, including Everton, now eyeing a swoop for the Dutchman.

This is according to Ekrem Konur, who claims that the Merseyside club have expressed interest in signing Geertruida next summer.

Following Sunderland’s decision not to trigger the £19m buy option clause in his loan deal, other clubs, including the Toffees, are now looking to sign him ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the journalist.

Fierce battle

However, Everton are set to face a fierce battle from several clubs, including Aston Villa, Everton, Crystal Palace, and Leeds United, as well as other clubs in Italy, Spain and Germany, in the race to sign the Netherlands international, Konur adds.

David Moyes has been using Jake O’Brien at right-back despite him being a centre-back. Although the Republic of Ireland international has done a commendable job, the Scot could do with a more natural right-back option.

Seamus Coleman is set to end his 17-year spell with Everton when his contract expires at the end of the season, while Scotland international Nathan Patterson is facing an uncertain future at the club, having played only 240 minutes of Premier League football this season, prompting the need for a more reliable option.

As a result, Geertruida would be a good choice to fill in at right-back, as he’ll offer David Moyes a natural right-back option, which would allow O’Brien to return to his favoured centre-back position.