West Ham ‘leading the charge’ to sign Pape Moussa Fall

West Ham United are reportedly ‘leading the charge’ to sign Pape Moussa Fall, as per TEAMtalk.

After being appointed as the new manager, Nuno Espirito Santo decided to revamp the centre-forward position at the London Stadium in January.

The Hammers bought Valentin Castellanos and Pablo Vicente after letting Niclas Fullkrug leave. However, the Brazilian has taken time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality, while the Argentinian has displayed average performances thus far, scoring four goals in 16 Premier League appearances.

Apart from the duo, West Ham currently have Callum Wilson as another centre-forward option. But he is set to turn 35 next year, and his existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that West Ham are interested in signing a new striker this summer and have earmarked Fall as a serious option after being attracted by his recent eye-catching performances in the Belgian Pro League.

Apart from the Hammers, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Fulham, VfB Stuttgart, Mainz, Club Brugge, Anderlecht, and Samsunspor are also interested in the 21-year-old. However, West Ham and Crystal Palace are currently ‘leading the charge’ to finalise the operation.

Fall to West Ham

Fall joined Belgian side RAAL La Louvière from FC Metz on loan last summer and is set to return to the French club. Although his existing deal is set to run until 2029 at Stade Saint Symphorien, they might be forced to cash-in on him this summer and are expected to demand around £5m.

Fall, standing at 6ft 6in tall, has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Belgian top-flight this season, scoring 11 goals and registering a solitary assist in 27 appearances.

The youngster is strong, good in the air, can link up the play, and is efficient in finishing off his chances. He is a talented player and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham should they eventually manage to secure his service during the offseason. However, considering Santo’s side are languishing in the relegation zone, they need to secure top-flight status to beat other clubs in this race.