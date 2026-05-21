22 Years Later and Arsenal Have Ended Their Premier League Drought

After 22 long years of waiting, Arsenal are finally Premier League champions once again.

The title was won on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, after Manchester City drew with AFC Bournemouth. That very draw put Arsenal four points ahead with just one game left.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for 24 May 2026, when Arsenal will lift their first Premier League trophy in 22 years at Crystal Palace’s stadium.

22 Years of Waiting…

Arsenal has been through a long 22 years of waiting for its next Premier League win. This comes after years of finishing in the top four.

The last time they won the Premier League was when they almost won back-to-back titles. They won both the 2001/02 and 2003/04 seasons. Since then, however, it’s been close, but no win.

Under the management of Arsène Wenger, they kept landing in the top 5. Managers after Wenger struggled even harder to accomplish that. Once Arteta joined the club, though, things started to change.

He drove the club to various runner-up finishes starting from the 2022/23 season. This year, the Spaniard managed to get the win that he’s been striving towards.

What This Means for the Club

Now that Arsenal are champions, there are a few things that will immediately change.

The first is global brand reach. Title winners attract more from international viewers, social media engagement, and shirt sales. Generally, such a boost ends up lasting well beyond a single season.

You then have sponsorship leverage. Champions can command higher fees from existing and prospective commercial partners. This is because they currently have all the eyes on them, which benefits sponsorships massively.

One huge sponsorship opportunity is from online casinos offering casino bonuses UK. These tend to offer revenue-share deals, so each time a user claims a bonus, the club gets a part of their deposit. For a club of this size, the revenue generated could be enormous.

Plus, as an added bonus, they’ll get money for being Premier League champions. How much they’ll get is unknown, but reports suggest a figure around £190 million.

The 2026/27 Season

Andrea Berta has been preparing for a summer of investment. Reports suggest they have a budget of £200 million plus. His goal is to sign various high-value players in positions like attack, midfield, and even a goalkeeper.

The last transfer window worked well for the Gunners. They managed to pick up three players that worked wonders this season: Viktor Gyökeres, Martín Zubimendi and Eberechi Eze. Therefore, we’re excited to see who they pick up this year.

Alongside all of this, they could possibly win the Champions League against PSG. If this happens, extra funds could pour into the club, giving them even more momentum for the season to come.

Regardless, even with just the Premier League win, the club’s performance is looking good for next season. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.