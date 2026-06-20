Arsenal preparing bid to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain

Arsenal are planning an ambitious summer transfer window and while no player has been signed so far, a left winger’s signing is expected to absolutely be the top priority for Mikel Arteta, who is keen on revamping his offence before next season is underway.

Independent has reported that the Gunners remain very much interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola, who scored 13 goals and provided seven assists last season, while winning back-to-back Champions League titles.

Liverpool are also keen on acquiring the French international, but with Yan Diomande’s purchase their focus for the time being, Arsenal are hoping to take quick steps as they are planning on making a bid for Barcola sooner rather than later.

The 23-year-old might depart PSG this summer in search of regular game time. He is valued at £60 million on Transfermarkt, and although it remains to be seen what his actual asking price would be, it is a fair indicator of his worth.

Barcola an amazing signing for Arsenal

Bradley Barcola would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal. He is currently busy at the World Cup with France, where he scored in his very first appearance against Senegal last week, so a transfer might require some more weeks to come to fruition.

He is an exceptional player on the left wing, capable of dribbling effectively thanks to his neat footwork and pace. Barcola’s finishing has also improved exponentially lately and his composure and technique in front of goal is particularly impressive.

Over and above being technically adept, he has proven to be tactically flexible as well as he has played across the offensive trident for Paris Saint-Germain to good effect, and his versatility would be viewed very favourably by Mikel Arteta.

From a holistic perspective, the French international promises to be a terrific purchase for Arsenal and it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool show any urgency as they prepare to battle with the Londoners for Barcola’s services.