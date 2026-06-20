Arsenal set to step up pursuit of Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers

Arsenal have yet to get business underway for the summer transfer window but before any contract talks have even begun, it is clear that Mikel Arteta is prioritising an offensive rebuild over anything else, with a left winger’s signing the chief agenda.

Sky Sport has reported that Arsenal are keen on signing Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers in the summer, with the Englishman expected to depart the Birmingham-based side after several productive seasons and ongoing links with other clubs.

Rogers is expected to bear a £100 million price tag, but the Gunners are believed to be unfazed by Villa’s asking price for their key man and are prepared to expedite their interest in him to get a transfer over the line sooner rather than later.

Rogers worth the money for Arsenal

Investment in Morgan Rogers comes as Mikel Arteta eyes a left winger, and although the Aston Villa player is a specialist number 10, he has played regularly on the flanks and produced desired results with consistent output in the final third.

That’s not to say his ability as an attacking midfielder will not be best leveraged by the Gunners, who may also count on the 23-year-old in place of their captain Martin Odegaard, who has struggled with form and fitness for a significant amount of time now.

While a £100 million price tag would exhaust a sizeable bit of Arsenal’s transfer budget, it could prove to be a worthy amount for one of the Premier League’s best and most productive players in the final third over the last few seasons.

Personal terms between the player and the club are unlikely to be an issue, and if Arsenal indeed have the willingness to match his valuation, they could be in business well in time to have Rogers available to Arteta during the pre-season.