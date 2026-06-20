Arsenal and Manchester United join Chelsea in race to sign Real Madrid defender Alvaro Carreras

A number of Premier League sides have been linked with full backs already this summer, but none more so than Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, who are now believed to be in a battle for the same player prior to the start of next season.

Ekrem Konur has reported that the Blues, the Gunners and the Red Devils are all looking to sign Real Madrid left back Alvaro Carreras, who is unlikely to be a part of Jose Mourinho’s plans at the Bernabeu after Marc Cucurella’s signing.

He could depart the Spanish capital just 12 months after joining from Benfica and losing his place under Alvaro Arbeloa as well over the last six months, and a switch to the Premier League remains a realistic option.

Chelsea and Man United might be best-placed to sign Carreras

It does not come as a big surprise that Arsenal are keen on signing Alvaro Carreras from Real Madrid, but they might only look to materialise their interest if there is a genuine need for a left back.

Should Riccardo Calafiori leave or Piero Hincapie be in Mikel Arteta’s plans exclusively as a centre back, the Gunners might enter the race firmly for Carreras but in the meanwhile, they might keep tabs on his future from the periphery.

Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to be realistic contenders for him, however, as both clubs need first-choice left backs. While the Londoners sold Marc Cucurella a few days ago, the Mancunians need a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw.

Having said that, Alvaro Carreras might also be open to joining either of the two sides. At Stamford Bridge, he would reunite with Xabi Alonso, who insisted on Madrid signing him, while Old Trafford is where he had a short stint before heading to Benfica.

Alvaro Carreras is valued at £45 million on Transfermarkt, and although his actual price tag is yet to be known, neither Chelsea or Man United might encounter too many difficulties in securing personal terms with the Spanish international.

Between the two, however, the Red Devils might have a slight edge as they will be playing in the Champions League next season, unlike the Blues, and that might be a decisive factor in Carreras picking his next destination.