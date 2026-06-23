Liverpool ‘maintaining contacts’ to sign Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are reportedly ‘maintaining contacts’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After becoming the Reds’ new manager, Andoni Iraola is keen on revamping the flanks, and the Anfield club have already purchased Victor Muñoz from Osasuna.

Moreover, Liverpool are also keen on purchasing Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig and have already seen their opening proposal rejected by the German side.

Now, on Born ‘N Red YouTube channel, Romano states that alongside Diomande, Liverpool are ‘maintaining contacts’ to sign Barcola as they ‘love’ the Frenchman.

The Merseyside club hold a long-standing interest in Barcola as they previously wanted to purchase him back in 2023 before he decided to join Les Parisiens.

Internally, Liverpool are discussing the possibility of signing Barcola every single week, even though they haven’t made a concrete approach yet.

Romano said:

“I’m not telling you it’s one or the other player, I’m telling you what I know, and what I know is that Liverpool are maintaining contacts for Diomande AND for Barcola. It’s at completely different stages, because for Diomande they already sent an official bid, they are discussing with Leipzig, talking to the agents. “With Barcola it’s an internal feeling I have. Internally at Liverpool they are discussing Barcola every single week, it’s a player they appreciate, a player they wanted already in summer 2025, but it wasn’t possible. So, they love Barcola!”

Barcola to Liverpool

Barcola has enjoyed great success with PSG over the last couple of years, winning two Ligue 1 titles, as many Champions League trophies, and several other major domestic cup competitions.

Although the 23-year-old has showcased his productivity at Parc des Princes in recent seasons, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging as he has struggled to break into Luis Enrique’s starting line-up in important matches.

After making more than 40 goal contributions across all competitions during the 2024/25 campaign, he scored 13 goals and registered six assists last term.

Barcola is valued at around £60m by Transfermarkt and is set to enter the final two years of his current contract. So, PSG are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in.

The PSG star likes to be deployed on the left flank but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He is a top-class player and could be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to lure Barcola to Anfield this summer.