Man Utd & Chelsea plot swoop to sign Tyler Adams

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly planning to make a move to sign AFC Bournemouth star Tyler Adams, as per Caught Offside.

After coming through the New York Red Bulls’ youth system, he made his first team debut back in 2016 before establishing himself as a key starter. Having been impressed by his performances in MLS, RB Leipzig decided to purchase him.

The 27-year-old joined Leeds United back in 2022 but failed to help his side avoid relegation. Instead of playing in the Championship, he signed for the Cherries the following year.

Although Adams has had fitness problems at Vitality Stadium, he has shown glimpses of his qualities, helping his side qualify for next season’s Europa League.

Having proven his worth in club football, Adams has secured his place in the USA national team’s starting line-up, helping his country reach the World Cup knockout stage.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd and Chelsea are considering reinforcing the engine room this summer and have identified Adams as a serious option after being impressed by his recent promising performances.

The Blues are looking to add defensive quality and intensity to their midfield department, while United want to replace Manuel Ugarte following his struggles to find his feet in the Premier League.

Battle

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2028, Bournemouth might be open to cashing-in on him this summer to make the most profit out of his departure and are ready to accept around £30m.

The Cherries have continued to develop top-class talents in recent years, with Eli Junior Kroupi, Alex Scott, and Rayan attracting attention from several big clubs around Europe alongside Adams.

The 27-year-old is a solid player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. He has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent years, so he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Chelsea should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club or the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during this offseason.