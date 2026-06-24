Chelsea interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with departing Chelsea prior to the start of next season with Real Madrid believed to be interested in his signing during the summer transfer window, therefore leaving a huge gap in Xabi Alonso’s squad.

Fernandez was arguably the best player for the Blues last season and in a relatively young midfield department, his experience and leadership qualities stood tall. As a result, his exit would require a replacement to be acquired sooner rather than later.

Spanish source Fichajes has reported that Xabi Alonso has asked Chelsea to consider signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, with the French international one of the players who shared a good rapport with the 43-year-old at the Bernabeu.

Tchouameni is valued at £65 million on Transfermarkt and although he is keen on staying put at Real Madrid, it is believed that the Whites are prepared to sanction his sale for the right amount in order to accommodate Enzo Fernandez in the squad.

Tchouameni move very unlikely

Chelsea’s interest in Aurelien Tchouameni comes as no surprise. While he does not bring to the table Enzo Fernandez’s level of creativity and offensive output, the former AS Monaco star is rock solid in defence and plays the ball out from the back well.

Aurelien Tchouameni promises to be an excellent signing for Chelsea, where he would play regular minutes, earn a decent salary and have the opportunity to play in the Premier League having won it all, including the Champions League, at Real Madrid.

However, a move to Stamford Bridge is unlikely to entice the 24-year-old, who might not entertain the possibility of joining a club that is not playing in the Champions League next season, and is undergoing a massive transitional phase.

Manchester United might actually be best placed to secure a deal for Tchouameni in the summer transfer window, but if the player does not want to leave Real Madrid at this moment, it will be interesting to see what would convince him to consider his future.