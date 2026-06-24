Chelsea and Manchester United interested in signing Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey

Chelsea and Manchester United are both expected to improve their squad depth and quality during the summer transfer window, and a few offensive additions are on the cards for the two Premier League giants over the next few weeks.

Graeme Bailey has reported that the Blues and the Red Devils are set to battle it out over the signing of Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey, as they look to sign an effective centre forward.

Although Brobbey scored only seven goals and assisted once in all competitions last season, he has done a solid job for the Netherlands at the ongoing FIFA World Cup as he scored a brace against Sweden in last week’s 5-1 win.

He is valued at £25 million on Transfermarkt but with a contract valid until June 2029 at the Stadium of Light, coupled with being just 24 years of age, Sunderland might ask for a higher sum from any interested party.

Man United may be frontrunners for Brobbey

Brian Brobbey was part of a Sunderland season in 2025/26 which exceeded all expectations. Having finished seventh in the Premier League, the Black Cats are set to compete in the UEFA Europa League next season.

With that in mind, it seems unlikely that Brobbey would consider a move to Chelsea, who are not playing in any European competition next season, and also have a solid first-choice striker in Joao Pedro and a back-up option in Liam Delap.

Manchester United, however, might fancy their chances of acquiring the former Ajax Amsterdam marksman, as not only are they playing in the Champions League next season, but with Joshua Zirkzee expected to leave the club, there is room for a new striker.

It will be interesting to see what sort of role Brian Brobbey is offered at Old Trafford considering Benjamin Sesko’s form and impact has been very inconsistent, as well as how much Sunderland ask for a player who joined them just 12 months ago.