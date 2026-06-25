Chelsea looking to sign Sporting Lisbon defender Maxi Araujo to replace Marc Cucurella

Chelsea have secured a deal to sign Marco Palestro as their new right back for last season and could now turn their attention towards replacing Marc Cucurella on the left side of the back four after his sale to Real Madrid.

A number of options have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent days, but it is believed that the Blues are particularly keen on signing Sporting Lisbon full back Maxi Araujo, Simon Phillips has reported.

Maxi Araujo is valued at £30 million on Transfermarkt, and scored seven goals and provided six assists in all competitions for Sporting last season, and his versatility and offensive output is why he is viewed as a priority by Chelsea.

Araujo ideal for Alonso’s system

Xabi Alonso could employ a three-man backline at Chelsea, similar to what he used at Bayer Leverkusen and as a result, attack-minded wing-backs would be key to ensuring optimal offensive output.

Sporting Lisbon’s Maxi Araujo fits the bill having done an extremely good job in the 2025/26 season, where his direct contribution to the goals is a particularly impressive return.

His blistering pace, dribbling and pin-point accuracy with crosses make him a dangerous player down the left, whereas he also thrives on cutting inside and making late runs into the box, which is how a majority of his goals have come.

Defensively, he makes well-timed tackles and leverages his pace to track back to help regain possession, while his positional awareness means he is also able to do well in low-blocks, which Alonso some times employs.

Maxi Araujo’s asking price still remains to be seen but having earned a handsome amount following Marc Cucurella’s sale, Chelsea might not find too many difficulties in signing him this summer.