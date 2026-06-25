Chelsea step up efforts to sign Como’s Jacobo Ramon

Chelsea have reportedly accelerated their efforts to sign Como star Jacobo Ramon, as per TEAMtalk.

The 21-year-old started his youth career at Las Rozas before joining Los Blancos’ famous La Fabrica academy. After coming through their youth system, he made his first team debut last year.

However, he failed to break into Real Madrid’s star-studded starting line-up. So, he decided to join Como permanently last summer to play regularly and develop his career.

The Spaniard displayed promising performances during his debut campaign at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, scoring twice and keeping 15 clean sheets in 37 appearances across all competitions.

Moreover, the youngster helped his side qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing ahead of AC Milan, Atalanta, and Juventus.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Chelsea are planning to reinforce the defensive department this summer and have stepped up their efforts to buy Ramon after closing in on a deal to sign Marco Palestra.

Despite selling Ramon to Como, Real Madrid hold full control over his future as they have a buyback clause for significantly less than his current market value. Moreover, they hold a sell-on clause.

Ramon to Chelsea

Los Blancos kept a close eye on his development last term and are set to hold a meeting with Como later this week to discuss the future of Nico Paz and Ramon.

Chelsea are ready to move if Real Madrid eventually decide not to bring him back, while the player is open to moving to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Ramon is a 6ft 5in tall right-footed centre-back. He is technically sound, comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The Como star is a highly talented player and has a similar style to Dean Huijsen. He possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Xabi Alonso’s possession-based system. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him.

Although Chelsea already have several centre-back options, most of them have struggled to showcase their best consistently. So, Alonso’s side could do with upgrading the CB position.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service during this offseason.