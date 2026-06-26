Chelsea and Liverpool keen on signing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde this summer

While a number of Premier League clubs are expected to kickstart their summer transfer windows with signings in midfield and offence, some others could revamp their backlines for better quality and depth after underwhelming performances last season.

Spanish source Sport has reported that Chelsea and Liverpool are looking for defensive signings, with Barcelona defender Jules Kounde identified as an attractive option by both the English giants.

Barca are believed to be open to his sale and it would take an offer worth £56 million to compel the Catalans to get rid of the French international, as per the source, as they look to raise money prior to the start of next season to balance their accounts.

Liverpool would be bolstered by Kounde

If Jules Kounde is to depart Barcelona during the summer transfer window and secure a move to the Premier League, he will want to play in the Champions League and as a result, Chelsea might be discounted from the equation.

Liverpool, however, have a strong chance at the 27-year-old’s signing with Andoni Iraola expected to utilise his versatility as a right back and central defender with both defensive positions requiring more options.

Jeremie Frimpong has done a good job offensively but has fallen short in his defensive duties, whereas Ibrahima Konate’s departure and Virgil van Dijk’s age mean a centre back’s requirement is also urgent at Anfield.

Kounde is comfortable on the ball, has excellent positional awareness and makes accurate challenges, which would ensure he plays regularly at Liverpool either as a full back or in a more defensive role in the heart of the back four.

With Champions League participation also in the bag for next season for Liverpool, they have a high chance of completing his transfer ahead of Chelsea if they are prepared to match Barcelona’s asking price.