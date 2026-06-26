Arsenal serious about Morgan Rogers transfer with opening bid expected soon

Arsenal are expected to revamp their offensive unit during the summer transfer window and Mikel Arteta is believed to have made a left winger’s addition his top priority ahead of next season’s title defence.

Standard has reported that Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers is of ‘genuine interest’ to the Gunners for this summer and it is expected that they will send out an opening bid for him sooner rather than later.

Rogers looks set to depart Villa Park having led his team to the Europa League in 2025/26 and although he was initially valued at £100 million, it is thought that a deal for his services could be negotiated for £80 million.

Rogers the best possible signing for Arsenal

Even though his signatures would cost Arsenal a significant chunk of their transfer budget, Morgan Rogers is the best possible signing for Arsenal with his versatility likely to be Mikel Arteta’s most leveraged asset.

Considering Martin Odegaard’s poor form and fitness last season, Rogers’ utility as a number 10 would be vital. Nonetheless, it might be the left wing where the Englishman is specifically utilised more often than not.

His dribbling, ability to create chances and make runs into the box, coupled with excellent finishing, make the 23-year-old a complete and efficient winger, whereas his work-rate to help out without possession is a huge bonus too.

With extensive Premier League experience already under his belt, Rogers promises to be a player who would find his feet very quickly at Arsenal and therefore, prove to be a worthy investment for the Londoners.

The Aston Villa star is currently at the World Cup with England, so although Arsenal may be ready to pay big money for him, it might be a few more weeks until his transfer is officially wrapped up.